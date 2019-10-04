Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
ACE Adventures Says Drought Has Not Negatively Impacted Rafting Season

Anna SaundersBy Oct 04, 2019, 16:53 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – With the ongoing drought and the current State of Emergency happening  in the state right now, you may be wondering what this means for rafting season.

Haynes Mansfield, the marketing director for ACE Adventures, says it’s been business as usual and that low water levels have even attracted tourists to the state. 

“The Gauley season is dam-released so even when the water or the rainfall is decreased, we still have plenty of water because it’s coming out of Summersville Lake, so we’re good to go for the rest of the season,” Mansfield said. “On top of that, with less rainfall, you see some lower water levels at the New River Gorge. And that’s actually when you’ll get a lot of out-of-state private boaters coming in who maybe aren’t ready to run the gorge at higher levels but they’re happy to do it at some lower levels like we’ve got right now.” 

Mansfield did say, however, that they are reminding out-of-state campers to abide by the burn ban laws. 

