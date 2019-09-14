Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Accident shuts down northbound lanes of I-77

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 13, 2019, 21:34 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An accident shuts down I-77 northbound.

I77 Northbound is closed at the 23.5 mile marker due to an MVA involving 2 tractor trailers.

This is at the Mercer / Raleigh county line.

Please avoid this area and find an alternative route.

Stay with WOAY News for updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

