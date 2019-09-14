FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Accident shuts down northbound lanes of I-77
By Tyler BarkerSep 13, 2019, 21:34 pm
42
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An accident shuts down I-77 northbound.
I77 Northbound is closed at the 23.5 mile marker due to an MVA involving 2 tractor trailers.
This is at the Mercer / Raleigh county line.
Please avoid this area and find an alternative route.
Stay with WOAY News for updates on this developing story.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com