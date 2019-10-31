BREAKING NEWS
Accident Reported In Pickaway

Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 30, 2019, 21:53 pm

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An accident has been reported tonight in Monroe County.

According to dispatch, the accident between a tractor trailer and car happened in Pickaway. The call came in just before 9 p.m. Union Fire, Union Rescue and State Police were dispatched.

Stick with News Watch for developing details.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

