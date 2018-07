FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead and another in critical condition after a two-car crash.

Emergency officials were called to the scene of a car crash on Route 19 near Route 612, just outside of Oak Hill at around 4 pm. One person died on the scene and another was taken to Plateau Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

