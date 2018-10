CALDWELL,WV (WOAY)- Two people are left with minor injuries after a motor vehicle accident in Greenbrier County.

According to Dispatchers, the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. after two cars collided along Route 60 in Caldwell.

Part of Route 60 was closed for some time until the scene could be cleared, it has since reopened.

Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea EMS, and WV State Police responded to the scene.