Accident Leaves One Lane Closed

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 21, 2019, 08:54 am

FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY)- A semi truck accident this morning has caused one lane on I-77 to be closed.

Officials said the truck went through the guardrail causing the right lane southbound to be closed.

No injuries were reported.

