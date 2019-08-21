Accident Leaves One Lane Closed

FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY)- A semi truck accident this morning has caused one lane on I-77 to be closed.
Officials said the truck went through the guardrail causing the right lane southbound to be closed.
No injuries were reported.
By Yazmin RodriguezAug 21, 2019, 08:54 am21
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.