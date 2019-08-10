Accident Kills Two Jan Care Employees

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.VA. (WOAY) Two families and Raleigh County’s Jan Care are mourning after two EMTs were killed in a car accident Saturday morning.

The accident happened on route 19 near Powell’s Mountain just before 8 am when the ambulance crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

West Virginia State Police and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where they found 25-year-old Brittany Young and 35-year-old Ronald Dick dead on arrival. The two people in the tractor trailer were unharmed.

The exact cause of the accident is unclear, but it appears the ambulance struck the back of the 18-wheeler while it was parked in the truck lane. The incident is still under investigation.

Jan Care Ambulance, Birch River and Summersville Volunteer Fire Departments also responded to the accident.