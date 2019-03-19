Accident Involving A Coal Truck Sends One Person To The Hospital In McDowell County

AVONDALE, WV (WOAY) -Early this morning around 10 am Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Avondale area of McDowell County (near Iaeger).

The accident is still under investigation and involved an 18-wheeler coal truck and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical center with injuries. No update on his condition. The driver of the coal truck refused treatment. Rt 83 was closed due to this accident for approx 4 hrs.

The following agencies were involved in this accident — Bradshaw fire department, Iaeger Fire department, Jan Care Ambulance service.