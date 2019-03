RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been an accident reported this morning in Bradley.

Dispatch received the call at 5:43 a.m. of a semi truck and single vehicle car accident. The accident occurred at the exit at Crossroads Mall causing heavy delays. One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.