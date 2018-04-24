Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Breaking News UPDATE: Car Crash Kills One, Another Transported from Scene
Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

UPDATE: Car Crash Kills One, Another Transported from Scene

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2018, 18:09 pm

25
0

UPDATE: Turnpike police say one person has died as a result of the car crash on I-77 near Ghent. Another person had to be transported from the scene with injuries. Names are still not being released until family has been notified. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

————————————————————————————————————————-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A fatal accident has occurred on the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 26.5 near Ghent.

Officials tell WOAY that it was a single car involved.

As of right now, one northbound lane is closed, one southbound lane is closed, so expect delays.

There are no words on what cause of the accident at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTwo Officers and one civilian shot at Home Depot in Texas, Gunman still at large
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives