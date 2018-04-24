UPDATE: Car Crash Kills One, Another Transported from Scene

UPDATE: Turnpike police say one person has died as a result of the car crash on I-77 near Ghent. Another person had to be transported from the scene with injuries. Names are still not being released until family has been notified. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A fatal accident has occurred on the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 26.5 near Ghent.

Officials tell WOAY that it was a single car involved.

As of right now, one northbound lane is closed, one southbound lane is closed, so expect delays.

There are no words on what cause of the accident at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

