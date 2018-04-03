UPDATE: An Oak Hill Woman Was Killed In An Accident That Occurred On I-64 Near Lewisburg

UPDATE: An Oak Hill woman was killed in the accident Tuesday evening after a vehicle and tractor-trailer crashed on I-64 near Lewisburg.

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department tell WOAY in addition to the fatality, another person was airlifted from the scene to Roanoke and another was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

The accident occurred after a car managed to run under a tractor trailer. The cause of accident is still under investigation.

At this time both lanes have reopened.

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the call came in around 7:20 pm on I-64 at mile marker 171 between Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs.

As of right now, one person has been transported and both westbound lanes remain closed until crews can clear the scene.

Lewisburg Fire, White Sulphur Springs Fire, White Sulphur Springs Ambulance, Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

