Academy of Careers and Technology holds 19th annual Festival of Trees

By Dec 17, 2019, 19:27 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Academy of Careers and Technology hosted a Festival of Trees and open house tonight.

Tonight was the 19th annual Festival of Trees where students showed off 26 trees that were custom designed and made by them. Each tree reflects what students do in their classes and included materials they use. Some fan favorites were the masonry class tree made of bricks, the EMS trauma tree that depicted the dangers of texting and driving and the culinary tree that included delicious sweets.

“As a school, we give our students the opportunity to run their program like a business, so they choose the design of the tree and they execute the design. They are very proud of it. I see them everyday primping it, making sure everything is still in place and they’re calling people, telling them to come and vote for their tree,” says the Academy’s Principal, Charles Pack Jr.

Attendees received tokens to vote for their favorite tree and earned an additional voting token for each Toys for Tots donation they brought in, too.

