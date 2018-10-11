ABB Manufacturing Plant Closing In Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – ABB manufacturing plant in Lewisburg has announced it is closing the facility in Lewisburg, leaving 130 people without a job.

A release from the company was sent out and can be read below:

“As part of its continuing review of the business, ABB has announced its intent to consolidate analytical manufacturing at our Lewisburg, West Virginia location into our factories in Bartlesville, OK, and Quebec, Canada.

This decision will impact approximately 130 workers at the Lewisburg facility. ABB plans to hire approximately 90 people in Bartlesville and 12 in Quebec as the work transitions to those locations.

A final decision is contingent on negotiations with our employee unions, which are currently underway”