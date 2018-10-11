Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured ABB Manufacturing Plant Closing In Lewisburg
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

ABB Manufacturing Plant Closing In Lewisburg

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 11, 2018, 15:49 pm

11
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – ABB manufacturing plant in Lewisburg has announced it is closing the facility in Lewisburg, leaving 130 people without a job.

A release from the company was sent out and can be read below:

“As part of its continuing review of the business, ABB has announced its intent to consolidate analytical manufacturing at our Lewisburg, West Virginia location into our factories in Bartlesville, OK, and Quebec, Canada.

This decision will impact approximately 130 workers at the Lewisburg facility. ABB plans to hire approximately 90 people in Bartlesville and 12 in Quebec as the work transitions to those locations.

A final decision is contingent on negotiations with our employee unions, which are currently underway”

 

Previous PostBluefield Special Ed Teacher Facing Three Counts Of Child Abuse Charges
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X