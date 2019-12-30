AAA says the best time to buy summer vacation is during the winter months

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After spending tons of money on Christmas. The last thing on your mind is summer vacation. But according to travel agents winter is the best time to book your summer get away.

“Here at AAA our travel professionals definitely see a large increase in the number of people booking new travel at the beginning of the year,” said Retail Office Manager Autumn Bess.

Whether you’re hanging out with Mini or Mickey Mouse, winning big in Las Vegas or relaxing by the beach in Mexico or Tahiti planning your vacation during the winter months has the most benefits. It’s the prime time to take action.

“The beginning of the year is certainly the best time to book your summer vacation. There are more options available at this time. For example, if you’re looking for a beach front property with ocean front views there are going to be a limited amount of those rooms at each property. So the sooner that you could book the better you’re more likely to get your ideal vacation,” said Bess.

The best reason of all to plan your summer vacation while its still cold you’ll have more time to pay for it.

“One of the great things about looking at your vacation package early in the year is if your date is far enough out the majority of vendors allow you to put down a deposit,”said Bess. “This is going to allow you time to build up your funds to get that paid for. So you’re going to lock in your space, you’re going to make sure that your getting the vacation that you want, but you’re going to have the ability to have a little bit of time to get that.”