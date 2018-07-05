A woman wanted from Deland, Florida has been arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County woman wanted from Florida has been arrested.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, A Deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was patrolling U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville when he executed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The deputy discovered that the driver is wanted from Deland, Florida for violating conditions of her parole.

Samantha Jo Legg, 29 of Oak Hill, was arrested and transported to the Southern Regional Jail on a Fugitive From Justice warrant obtained by the deputy. There she will await extradition proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.