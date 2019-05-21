A Woman Is Dead After Being Struck By A Train In McDowell County

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after being struck by a train in McDowell County.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at approximately 3:30 am, a Northfork Southern engine unit was traveling westbound on the railway in Iaeger, McDowell County when it encountered a person walking on the railroad tracks. The rail unit was unable to stop and struck the person who was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The person was determined to be a white female possibly 30 to 40 years of age with long brown in color hair, approximately 5’6″ tall, and approximately 125 lb. The female, listed currently as Jane Doe, was wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve “AERO” hoodie with white and light blue colored stripes on the sleeves. The West Virginia State Police is requesting assistance into identifying the person and information should be held a confidential pending notification to the next of kin. Any information should be relayed to the Welch Detachment at (304) 436-2101.

