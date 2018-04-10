Oak Hill Woman Is Arrested For Malicious Wounding After Biting & Trying To Stab Her Boyfriend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is facing several charges; including malicious wounding for stabbing her boyfriend.

Court documents reveal that on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at approximately 3:30am deputies responded to a domestic call at 197 Red Bud Road in Fayetteville.

When deputies arrived the victim stated that Bridget Thompson, his girlfriend and him got into an argument. The victim says Thompson went “ballistic biscuit” and started tearing up everything.

When the victim tried to stop her, Thompson bit him, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The victim suffered a cut to the abdomen.

Thompson left the residence with another person and the victim was sent to Plateau Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police found Thompson on Monday, April 9th and was arrested for malicious wounding, destruction of property, and domestic battery.

Thompson is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 20,500.00 dollar bond.

