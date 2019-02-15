Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

A Wanted McDowell County Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 15, 2019, 12:09 pm

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is in jail on drug charges.

On 02-14-2019 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and members of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a search warrant in the Jolo area of McDowell County (near Bradshaw). Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found evidence of a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, packaged in such a manner as to sell. The Homeowner a William Mitchell, of Jolo, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance. He was also found to be wanted for a Capias (failure to appear warrant) out of McDowell County as well.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox, and a bond of $50,000.00 was set.

Tyler Barker

