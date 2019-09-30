A threat at Oak Hill High School prompts investigation

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A threat at Oak Hill High School was found on a bathroom wall.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident: “We are aware of a potential security situation at Oak Hill High School.

At about 2:30 pm this afternoon, notification was received of a potential security situation at Oak Hill High School. There was writing on the wall in a bathroom concerning a serious threat. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Oak Hill Police Department will have added officers at the school due to this threat. “We take these threats very seriously and if we are able to identify the person(s) responsible they will be dealt with accordingly,” says Sheriff Fridley. The school staff and deputies will follow in-place procedures, and every measure will be taken to render the location safe, and students/staff secure and comfortable.

This incident still remains under investigation by the Resource Officer Lieutenant McMullen assisted by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”