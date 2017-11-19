A Sweet Start To The Holiday Season: 19th Annual Candy Land Christmas Pageant

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Holiday music, ginger bread men and a candy cane tree were all at the 19th Annual Classic Candy Land Christmas Pageant that took place at the Beckley- Raleigh Convention Center.

A sweet start to the holiday season took place with numerous awards, crowns and smiles to light up the holiday spirit and become a part of the pageants theme: “Christmas Kingdom!”

Babies, toddlers and children came out to the pageant dressed in their favorite holiday outfits to showcase their talents, beauty and personality to a three-panel judge and audience.

Taylor Stewart, 2017 Miss Rhododendron, shared what the judges were looking for, “A couple of things is just personality, making sure the kids are having fun on stage, there going to want them to smile, just be themselves. The older kids they are going to look more at their dresses and how they fit and also just the personality on stage and how they carry themselves on stage.”

This year, the Candyland Christmas Pageant raised over $4,000 to help the Greenbrier children’s home and make a difference in a child’s life.

