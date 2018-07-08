A Structure Fire Broke Out In Raleigh County Early Sunday Morning

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Three Raleigh County Fire Departments are on scene of a structure fire in Dorothy.

Dispatch told WOAY at 8:50 a.m. that the call of the fire came in close to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 7th. The fire broke out on Clear Fork Road at the 8000 block located in Dorothy.

Dispatch also shared that no injuries were reported during the fire.

Whitesville Fire Department, Clear Creek, Coal River and EMS all responded to the scene.

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire.