A soldier out of Bluefield is accused of sexually assaulting a female lieutenant

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A member of the Army Reserves in Bluefield is accused of sexually assaulting a female lieutenant.

According to Bluefield Police, on January 5, 2020, a female member of the Army Reserves was allegedly sexually assaulted. The female victim, also a female lieutenant, told police that Nicholas Alexander Groves sexually assaulted her while at a hotel. The victim said Groves had been drinking that evening and became very intoxicated, to the point he was vomiting. The victim said she and other members had Groves take a shower in an attempt to sober up. She allowed Groves to sleep it off in the extra bed so that he would not miss drill the next morning.

The victim awoke to find Groves in her bed, on top of her, with her pants down, and sexually assaulting her. She threw Groves off of her into the floor and began hitting him repeatedly. She called her unit commander and Groves was removed from her room.

When Groves was interviewed by police, he stated that he remembered drinking, becoming sick from the alcohol, and taking a shower. Groves said went to sleep and the next thing he knew, he was on the floor, with the victim striking him with her fists. Groves stated that he believed he had sexually assaulted the victim and was sorry for what he had done. He said his life was over and did not deserve to be a soldier in the army for what he had done.

Groves was charged with sexual assault in the 2nd-degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 20,000 dollar, cash-only bond.