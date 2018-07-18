A Single Hug Goes A Long Way

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- One little girl is making police and first responders day a little brighter with a simple hug as she travels to different states.

Rosalyn is a young girl who is visiting each state finding first responders and police and running to give them hugs as a way to say, “Thank you.”

Yesterday, was special as Rosalyn stopped in West Virginia! Mercer County Sheriff’s Department shared on their Facebook page an adorable photo of Rosalyn and Lt. G.W. Woods and Sgt. A.M. Ballard.

Rosalyn’s mission is to share unity, love and appreciation to law enforcement officers of our nation with one single hug at a time.