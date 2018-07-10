Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
A Rainelle Woman Has Been Arrested For Crystal Meth

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 10, 2018, 17:22 pm

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County woman has been arrested for drugs.

During the am hours on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, and the Rainelle Police department executed a search warrant at the residence of Amber Barlow in Rainelle, WV.  During the search officers discovered nine (9) individually packaged containers of crystal methamphetamine, along with other items commonly associated with the delivery of controlled substances.

Amber Barlow, age 31, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled a substance and delivery of a controlled substance.  She was arraigned before a Greenbrier County magistrate and released after posting a $3,000.00 bond.

Deputy R. M. Lindsey of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating officer.

