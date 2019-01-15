A Point-In-Time Homeless Count Will Take Place in Pocahontas and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV — In collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing homelessness beginning Wednesday, January 23 at 4 p.m. until Thursday, January 24 at 4 p.m.

During this 24-hour period volunteers and the local service agency staff will collect information on the homeless population in Pocahontas and Nicolas Counties. The Point-In-Time Count seeks to identify the number of homeless individuals and families in the county. The count measures the needs of those experiencing homelessness and provides direction for future development of services. Results from the count provide agencies in the area with vital information to be able to seek funding to provide services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

To prepare for the Point-In-Time Count the Beckley VAMC will be leading a series of trainings that will enable volunteers to assist with the count. Volunteers will be equipped with skills to reach out to and assist this vulnerable population.

For more information about the Point-In-Time Count contact: Tracie Hamb, at 304-255-2121 ext. 4429 or tracie.hamb@va.gov