SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – An early moring accident in Fayette County.

Just after 6am on Thursday, a pickup truck lost control near Windgrove Hill in Scarbro.

The truck struck a house, destroyed the front porch and there were people inside the house at the time. The power pole was hit at the time but no one was injured including he driver of truck.

Oak Hill Fire Department responded to scene, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

