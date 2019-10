BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) A pedestrian was struck by a car on Kiser Street in Beckley.

According to dispatchers, it happened at 6:55 a.m. on Friday and the pedestrian was transported to Beckley ARH. It is unclear the extent of the person’s injuries or how the accident occurred.

The Beckley Fire Department and Beckley Police Department responded to the scene. Lt. David Allard tells WOAY that State Police are investigating.

