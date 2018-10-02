Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
A Night Of Scaring All For A Great Cause!
By Daniella HankeyOct 02, 2018, 04:49 am
28
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- If you’re looking for a fun and haunting experience, then head out to the 8th annual Laurel Branch Haunted Experience.
If you’ve been in past years, then you know it’s frightfully fun way to spend a cool, dark October weekend.
The money raised during the event, goes to buy new gear and equipment for the Upper Laurel Fire & Rescue Station 500.
“Over the past eight years of doing the event, we have been able to purchase a fire engine, gear, equipment that we needed for trucks and we have also sent firefighters to school that they may not have been able to afford,” said Tyler Cresong, Safety Training Officer for Laurel Branch Fire Department.
The Laurel Branch Haunted Experience is frightfully open every Friday and Saturday night during the month of October.
The haunt begins at dark and runs until midnight at the Upper Laurel Fire & Rescue Station 500, located at 7534 Poplar Gap Road in Sabine.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-