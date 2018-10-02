A Night Of Scaring All For A Great Cause!

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- If you’re looking for a fun and haunting experience, then head out to the 8th annual Laurel Branch Haunted Experience.

If you’ve been in past years, then you know it’s frightfully fun way to spend a cool, dark October weekend.

The money raised during the event, goes to buy new gear and equipment for the Upper Laurel Fire & Rescue Station 500.

“Over the past eight years of doing the event, we have been able to purchase a fire engine, gear, equipment that we needed for trucks and we have also sent firefighters to school that they may not have been able to afford,” said Tyler Cresong, Safety Training Officer for Laurel Branch Fire Department.

The Laurel Branch Haunted Experience is frightfully open every Friday and Saturday night during the month of October.

The haunt begins at dark and runs until midnight at the Upper Laurel Fire & Rescue Station 500, located at 7534 Poplar Gap Road in Sabine.