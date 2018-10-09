A night of fun at Dobra Zupas

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley restaurant and brewery Dobra Zupas has announced plans to host their annual block party.

The event will take place Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the restaurant’s location on South Oakwood Avenue.

There will be live music, food specials and craft beer available from the Dobra Zupa’s brewery.

Owner, Rebecca Zupanick, said the event is meant to bring the community together, “It’s our way of giving back to our customers. The block party has become a Zupas tradition and an event you can bring your whole family to,” Zupanick said.

An open mic will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the headlining act, “Zoo of Trees”, will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The 3rd Annual Dobra Zupas Block Party will be held outside, behind the restaurant, where food and drink specials will be served. Photo ID is required to purchase beer. There is no cost for admission.

If you would like more information, visit the Dobra Zupas Facebook page or call (304)-253-9872.