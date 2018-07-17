A New Deputy With An Old Name

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department swore in their newest recruit on Tuesday morning.

Although Michael Talley is the newest member of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the name Talley has been around the office for years.

Michael’s father and brother are both Deputy Sheriffs in Raleigh County and have a total of 15 years combined service on the force.

All three Deputy Sheriffs with the Talley name said this is a proud moment for them.

“I’m feeling great. It is a dream come true,” said Michael Talley.

His father said, “I’m a proud dad and very excited for him. I’m happy to see him join the department.”

“I am very proud of him. He is going to make a fine addition to the department,” said his brother.

Michael Talley is the fourth Deputy hired in Raleigh County since July 1st.