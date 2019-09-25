Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
A missing camper has been found safe in Fayette County
A missing camper has been found safe in Fayette County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 25, 2019, 13:50 pm

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A search for a lost camper at Stone Cliff Campground at New River Gorge National River came to an end this morning when he was found safe and uninjured.

Rangers responded to a phone call received yesterday evening, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, about a missing camper. The Oak Hill Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted National Park Service rangers in a hasty search of the area.

Search efforts were resumed this morning on the river and land. The 69-year-old man reported missing was found sometime after 11:00 am upriver from the campground.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There is currently a missing person who was camping in Thurmond.

Details are limited at this time, but Park Service and Fayette County Sheriff’s are currently searching for a person who was camping and went missing.

Stick with News Watch for developing updates.

Yazmin Rodriguez

