“A Military Tribute” to Offer Free Tickets

WOAY – Golf fans will have access to free tickets to attend the 2019 version of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier next month.

Beginning Friday at 11:00 AM, fans can visit the tournament website and not only register for the complimentary tickets, but also enter the name of a living military member or first responder. Those names will be placed on the Greenbrier’s Wall of Honor, which will be displayed throughout the course.

Names on the Wall of Honor will also be eligible for various cash prizes throughout the week. The Greenbrier anticipates a minimum of 150 cash prizes to be distributed.

This news comes as the result of a large donation from Bluestone Resources, Inc.

2019 will mark the ninth edition of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic. First round action begins Thursday, September 12 in White Sulphur Springs, with the tournament finishing September 15.