A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier Tickets On Sale Now

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Daily, weekly and premium tickets are on sale now for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which will take place September 9-15 on the historic Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier. The annual PGA TOUR FedExCup stop at America’s Resort™ will move to the beginning of the 2019-2020 season.

This year, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier has partnered with Etix as its official ticket provider, making the ticketing system simpler and more convenient for golf fans. Tickets can be purchased online and printed at home or sent directly to a mobile phone. Fans can then have their tickets scanned at the gate for a seamless process from start to finish.

“We have made it a goal to make A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier the most fan-friendly event on TOUR,” said Executive Tournament Director Robert Harris. “Partnering with Etix is just one way we are working to make the fan experience better than ever before. We will also have new fan-friendly parking options, which will be announced soon.”

Formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier changed its name prior to the 2018 tournament in order to honor a deep connection between the United States Military and The Greenbrier. This year’s tournament will benefit Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen, as well as first responders, as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier recognizes the anniversary of September 11, 2001.

“Our commitment is toward not only staging a world-class golf tournament, it’s also focused on honoring the heroes that allow us to celebrate events like this throughout the country,” said Harris. “Our sponsors and our spectators will help us support organizations that make a difference in the lives of these military members and first responders.”

The military focus of the tournament will be obvious throughout the week, with events taking place throughout the week to honor the sacrifices of those selfless men and women. The entrance to the tournament will be lined with military and first responder vehicles, as well as interactive expos that educate on the organizations’ mission. Tuesday’s Salute to Service Dinner will feature a military band and a nationally-recognized guest speaker. During the annual Official Pro-Am on Wednesday, Sept. 11, golfers will pause to remember the September 11 attacks during a touching ceremony at 9:46 a.m. That evening, a parade honoring military and first responders on that special date will make its way through White Sulphur Springs and the grounds of The Greenbrier.

The tournament rounds begin on Thursday, Sept. 12, with a unique Opening Ceremony. Many of the best golfers in the world will compete in a 72-hole tournament for the Springhouse Trophy.

Weekly grounds tickets are on sale for $125. They provide access to the Monday and Tuesday practice rounds, the Wednesday Official Pro-Am and all four days of tournament action. Single day tickets are also available for any of the seven days at a price of $40.

Premium ticket options are also available, beginning with the ultimate experience of a clubhouse ticket for $3,000. This provides access to Sam Snead’s and Slammin’ Sammy’s in the clubhouse with premium seating overlooking the No. 18 green, as well as complimentary food and drink for the entire week.

The Eisenhower Club is a premium venue on the course that includes air-conditioned facilities, seating and snacks all seven days, and food and beverage Thursday through Sunday. Eisenhower Club tickets can be purchased in a two-pack for $1,200, a four-pack for $2,200 or eight or more tickets for $500 per ticket.

“We are excited to offer options for every type of golf fan,” said Harris. “If you just want to come for a day and follow a group, you can do that. If you want to bring friends, family or clients and entertain them in a premium environment, we provide that, as well.”

To learn more about ticket options or to purchase your A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier experience, visit www.amilitarytribute.com or call 1-888-598-7380.

Customizable sponsorship packages are also available, and volunteers are needed to make the tournament success. For more information, visit the website.