A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #8 Preview

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Our hole previews for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier continue with a look at the par-three eighth hole, nicknamed “Redan.”

Known as a trademark design of golf course architects C.B. MacDonald and Seth Raynor, the hole features a large green that slopes right-to-left. Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton says the natural play is to aim for the right side of the green and let the slope bring the ball to various areas of the green.

There is a significant drop-off left of the green, with a bunker also in play should a golfer attempt to go straight at a pin when it’s located back left. The green will be around 230 yards from the back tees.