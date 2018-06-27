A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #6 Preview

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Our hole previews for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier continue with a look at the par-four sixth hole, nicknamed “Lookout.”

This is one of the longer par-fours on the Old White TPC, with a unique right-to-left slope through the entire fairway. The bunker on the right side, though significantly reduced in size from its former oval-esque shape, remains an obstacle that golfers will need to take into account on the tee. The green is guarded by two bunkers below the hole on the left side.

Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton shares more on what PGA Tour pros will need to look out for in order to avoid posting a big number on #6.