A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #18 Preview

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Our hole previews for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier conclude with a look at the par-three 18th hole, nicknamed “Home.”

It’s very rare for any golf course to end on a par-three, but it will allow for many spectators to catch the action on the green, especially if there is an exciting finish on Sunday.

The previous green design saw two tiers significantly defined from back-to-front, but the restoration process featured a change back to an original design for the hole by C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor, which features a thumbprint mound in the center of the green. Golfers will also want to be aware of the multiple bunkers that guard the green, particularly on the left side and behind.

The 18th hole has seen its fair share of drama over the years, from Stuart Appleby recording a Sunday 59 in 2010, to Scott Stallings making birdie in the 2011 playoff, to Xander Schauffele placing his Sunday tee shot 3’3″ from the cup last year, tapping in for birdie and his first career PGA Tour win.

