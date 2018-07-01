A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #17 Preview

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Our hole previews for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier continue with a look at the par-five 17th hole.

This hole is guarded almost the entire fairway by Howard’s Creek, which Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton says has claimed plenty of golf balls over the years. From the very back tees, the hole can measure over 600 yards, but most golfers will look to make birdie by virtue of their general mentality when approaching a par-five.

With the restoration, the green is guarded in the back by traditional rough, instead of the fairway shelf that dropped off below the green; this change will give golfers a better chance to salvage birdie or par should a shot go long.