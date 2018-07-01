Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #17 Preview
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #17 Preview

Matt DigbyBy Jul 01, 2018, 23:01 pm

17
0

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Our hole previews for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier continue with a look at the par-five 17th hole.

This hole is guarded almost the entire fairway by Howard’s Creek, which Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton says has claimed plenty of golf balls over the years. From the very back tees, the hole can measure over 600 yards, but most golfers will look to make birdie by virtue of their general mentality when approaching a par-five.

With the restoration, the green is guarded in the back by traditional rough, instead of the fairway shelf that dropped off below the green; this change will give golfers a better chance to salvage birdie or par should a shot go long.

Previous PostWest Virginia Miners Go Up Early But Can't Hold on
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives