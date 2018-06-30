BREAKING NEWS
A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #12 Preview

Jun 30, 2018

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The 12th hole on the Old White TPC is the first par-five that golfers will face in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton says like most par-fives, many golfers will be thinking birdie on the tee, but the hole, nicknamed “Long,” does provide multiple obstacles.

The slight dogleg right is guarded by a bunker and out-of-bounds areas on the right side of the fairway, but a well-placed tee shot gives the golfer a chance to reach the green in two. There is a significant rise from the creek to the green, which itself has two tiers. Pin placement will also play a role in golfers’ decisions to go for the green in two.

