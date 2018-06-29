A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #10 Preview

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Our hole previews for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier continue with a look at the par-four 10th hole.

With 156 golfers playing the first two rounds on the Old White TPC, they will start their first or second round from here instead of #1. It presents a good look at birdie if played well.

The hole’s nickname, “Principal’s Nose,” comes from the two bunkers located in the middle of the fairway which are able to hide the green. The safe play is to have the ball land on the right side of the fairway, leaving a wedge shot to the green.

The 10th green previously had two clearly-defined tiers before the restoration, but the size allows for multiple pin locations. With birdie a possibility, it provides golfers a chance to either start their round on a high note, or begin a comeback if they didn’t play as well as hoped on the front nine.