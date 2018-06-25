Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – Hole #1 Preview

Matt DigbyBy Jun 25, 2018, 23:59 pm

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Starting next week, the best golfers in the world will arrive in Southern West Virginia for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier July 5-8.

This week, WOAY will look at seven key holes on the Old White TPC, with insight from Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton.

The par-four first hole sees an elevated tee shot to a fairway that goes slightly to the right. Golfers will want to avoid finding the right rough and being surrounded by trees for their second shot. The green is preceded by a false front with a bunker located on the left.

