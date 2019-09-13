A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Features Everyday Giveaways for Everyday Heroes

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WOAY) – Thursday officially kicked off A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier with the first round of the PGA tournament.

This means it was also the first day of giveaways for the Everyday Heroes Program. When people registered for their tickets to the tournament they could nominate an Everyday Hero. This could be a first responder or retired or active military personnel. Throughout the week there will be drawings for gift cards as well as college, NFL and NBA tickets and other cash prizes.

“Businesses and friends of the Greenbrier stepped up and donated these prizes that we’re able to give away,” The Greenbrier’s Director of Public Relations Cam Huffman said. “We hope that when people see these prizes or when they enjoy these experiences that they win they’ll remember that the sacrifices they’ve made and what they do for us everyday is appreciated.”

The giveaways will continue at the tournament at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day.