A Mercer County Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting A 14-Year-Old

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WOAY) – Dustin Allen Lewis, age 26, was arrested on February 12, 2019, for five (5) counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault and arraigned before Magistrate Sandra Dorsey. Bond was set at $50,000(cash bond) and Mr. Lewis was remanded to Southern Regional Jail.

Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s office investigated a complaint from the mother of a 14-year-old female. The mother indicated that her daughter, the alleged victim, had disclosed that she had been having a sexual relationship with Dustin Lewis, the accused, but it was unknown when the relationship had started or ended.

Sgt. Sommers subpoenaed the girl’s cellular phone records and conducted a forensic analysis of the cellular phone for corroborating evidence, and found conversations which appear to verify that the accused had a possible relationship with the victim. His review of the alleged victim’s phone records and found that between October 31, 2018, and January 27, 2019, the accused and victim had made contact 140 times, totaling 625 minutes.

On February 11, 2019, a Forensic Interview was conducted at Child Protect, Inc. The victim disclosed that she and the accused had sexual intercourse five (5) times between May 2018 and December 25, 2018. She also stated that the accused was fully aware of her age and also stated that the accused had committed violence against her ex-boyfriend at Mercer Mall due to him being jealous.

Sommers confirmed that there was an active battery warrant for the accused from an incident investigated by the WV State Police. A review of the complaint revealed that the juvenile male, the victim had identified in her statement, was punched in the head by the accused while at Mercer Mall. The investigating Trooper spoke with the accused and he stated that he did punch the juvenile because he had caught him with a young female friend of the family.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magistrate Susan Honaker on Wednesday, February 20th at 2:15 pm.