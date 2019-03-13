A Man Wanted For Theft At Coal Mine Could Be In Fayette County

CANNELTON, WV (WOAY) – On March 3, 2019 Deputies were dispatched to Cannelton, WV near the Fayette County line to investigate a theft from Contura Energy’s Mammoth Coal Company mine. Two men were seen stealing and damaging components from an electric transformer.

Security for the company followed the men as they fled the area on an ATV, and Deputies assisted when the vehicle was found parked on Finale Lane in Cannelton, WV. Deputies investigating began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. The total loss in stolen equipment, damaged equipment, and time lost during the electrical outage was more than $268,000.00.

Larry Edward Patton, Jr (47 years old of Gallagher, WV) and Henry Lee Chapman (57 years old of Cannelton, WV) were charged with grand larceny and destruction of property. Mr. Patton was arrested yesterday, March 12, 2019.

Mr. Chapman had agreed to turn in himself to Deputies yesterday, but did not do so. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169, or their local law enforcement agency. We can also accept tips through our Facebook page, our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

As is always the case in criminal matters, the charges against Mr. Chapman and Mr. Patton are merely accusations. Each is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.