A Man Is In Jail After He Chased Members Of A Raleigh County Church With A Knife And Threatened To Kill Them All

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A man is behind bars after he was chasing members of a missionary group with a knife and threatening to kill everyone.

Troopers were dispatched to Nehemiah Baptist Church in Cool Ridge and observed Bernard Edmond, 26, of Georgia, yelling and waiving a knife and three people. Troopers ordered Edmond to toro the knife and to get on the ground, which he complied. Once Troopers arrested Edmond he became violent and actively kicking at the Troopers. Troopers called for backup and attempted to put restraints on his legs but resisted. Troopers eventually had to tase him.

Ten different witnesses were interviewed who were victims of the crime. Mr. Edmond began turning over tables and throwing chairs after the Pastor asked him to turn off his cellphone during devotion time. Witnesses tried to calm the Edmond down but he grabbed a pair of scissors in one hand and a hand saw and came towards them. Edmond threatened to kill the entire mission group and started chasing them while brandishing a weapon. Mr. Edmond would corner members of the group while yelling, screaming, and making threats.

Several church members were able to barricade themselves into a back room, while other members were able to lure him outside until Troopers arrived.

Edmond is charged with threats of a terrorist acts, assault on an officer, brandishing, assault during commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.