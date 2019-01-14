GHENT, WV (WOAY) – A man from Peru is arrested in Raleigh County after impersonating a DEA agent.

According to court documents, Raleigh County Deputies responded to a call early on January 13, 2019. Officials say a man called in from Snowflake Lane advising he was with the DEA and was at a location that contained cocaine. Officials further informed that the male stated he was being chased around by multiple men with a CO2 gun that was part of the cartel.

When deputies arrived at the home, they knocked on the door, but no one responded. The deputy could hear beating and banging going on inside the house. The deputy went to the back door and observed a Hispanic male at the door, the man shut the door, and a window was busted out with glass and frame lying on the back porch. When the deputy walked back the front of the residence, they observed the man inside with a firearm in his hand moving around room to room.

This deputy went back to his cruiser and retrieved his patrol rife, secondary vest, and took cover. The man from inside came out of the home and was ordered to drop the weapon, which he eventually did.

The man was later identified as Joseph Elera of Peru

Once Elera was in custody he kept stating he was with the DEA and there was cocaine inside the home. Elera further indicated part of the Columbia cartel was in residence for nearly two hours prior. Three females and one male were inside the house and told police that Elera busted out the back door and came into the residence stating he was with the DEA. All subjects said they were hired by Winter Place on a 20 day work VISA from Peru.

Elera is charged with falsely reporting an emergency, impersonation of a law enforcement officer, and destruction of property. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 2,500 dollar bond.