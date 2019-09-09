A Louisiana couple arrested after breaking into a pawnshop in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Two from Louisana arrested after breaking into a gun and pawnshop and stealing firearms.

On the evening of 09/02/2019, Sgt. Hughes and Officer Rodoussakis of the Lewisburg Police Department responded to Frank’s Gun and Pawn for an alarm and upon their arrival officers found a window was broken out and it was apparent the store had been burglarized.

Officers were able to recover video footage of two unknown suspects along with a list of several firearms that had been stolen. Deputy Chief Vance and Sgt. Eggleston began further investigation the following morning and were able to identify the two suspects as Jacob Wayne Welch, 29, and Krystal Marie Magee, 34, of Lincoln Parish Louisiana. Throughout the next couple days the Lewisburg Police Dept. worked in conjunction with West Monroe PD, the Ruston PD in Louisiana and the Greensboro PD in NC to determine the subjects were also suspects in a possible multi-state crime spree.

The Lewisburg Police Dept. was able to secure arrest warrants for both subjects on Thursday, Sept. 5th for breaking and entering. On Sept. 6th, the Lewisburg PD coordinated with authorities in Louisiana and the United States Marshal’s Service Southern WV C.U.F.F.E.D. fugitive task force to locate and arrest both subjects in Tulsa, Oklahoma at which time they were still in possession of some of the stolen firearms. Welch and Magee are currently being held without bond on warrants from Greenbrier County, WV as well as Lincoln Parrish, LA.

The couple have also been charged with numerous crimes related to their arrest in Tulsa, OK. The US Attorney’s office and ATF are also currently involved in the investigation which is on-going and further charges are pending.