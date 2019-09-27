A local school in Raleigh County recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) today recognized three West Virginia schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. Greenmont Elementary in Wood County; Hollywood Elementary in Raleigh County; and West Teays Elementary in Putnam County all received the distinction based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

All schools earned distinction in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

“The Blue Ribbon honorees represent the hard work occurring in our schools and the dedication of our educators, school staff, students and families,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine. “These three schools hail from three very distinct regions and exemplify how our students may excel even in the midst of difficult circumstances facing our communities and our state as a whole,” he said.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 37th year and has recognized more than 9,000 schools since its inception. Each year as many as 420 schools may be nominated for this distinction from all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virginia Island, the Department of Defense Education Activities and the Bureau of Indian Education.

The three West Virginia schools will be among the 362 honored by Secretary DeVos on November 14 and 15, 2019, at a ceremony in Washington, DC. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 37th year and has recognized more than 9,000 schools since its inception. Each year, as many as 420 schools may be nominated for this distinction from all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virginia Island, the Department of Defense Education Activities and the Bureau of Indian Education.

To view special messages from the state’s 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools, visit the WVDE’s social media platforms. Also, National Blue Ribbon Schools’ photos and additional information are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.