A local program in Raleigh County helping those overcome drug addictions

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The CDC reported in 2015 that West Virginia among other states has been effected the hardest for drug overdosage. One local church is doing something to change that.

The Christian Worship Center in Coal City, West Virginia is practicing what it’s preaching. Leadership, enrichment and development academy or LEAD is a free 12-month, biblical recovery program.

“We try to help people who are struggling with drug alcohol addictions, depression anxiety any of the problems that impede people from having a regular life,” says Larry Eugene, Pastor.

“A regular life is what they have. Those that entered into the lead academy sat with me to share their stories of how the program helped transform their life from a path of darkness and despair to a path of light and elevation ” I feel so blessed to be here,” says Stacie Greenfield, Women’s Program Director.

Tearful and emotional testimony from the women’s program director, a graduate of the lead academy last October.

“I was actually incarcerated when I learned about the program. My probation officer found out from Facebook,” says James Montgomery, Participant.

The Lead Academy has been in progress for 3 years and is currently accepting newcomers.

“I was an addict all my life,” says tonya Shrewsberry, House Manager.