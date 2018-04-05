A Michigan Church Group Helps Fix Things For The Town Of Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – A group of high school kids from Faith Lutheran Church in Troy, Michigan, spent their spring break helping with projects around the Town of Alderson this week. Under the general leadership of Bruce Modde, who owns his own construction business in Troy, the youngsters and their adult supervisors installed decks, fixed leaking roofs, and did a lot of work at the Town Park including putting a new roof on a dugout.

Kimberly Heisler, one of the leaders, said, “This is the seventh year for this ministry and my third year. We just love coming here and encourage the kids to connect with the community as we work.”

These projects require planning. The Alderson Ministerial Association helps identify possible projects and then, in March, Modde and Youth Minister Dave Frank visit to select the specific jobs according to the resources and skills available. The projects at the Town Park were fortunate to have materials provided by a grant from the Arts and Recreation fund of the Greenbrier County Commission.

The local connection for this particular group is Reverend Rich Lohmeyer of the Christ Our Savior of the Valley Lutheran Church in Alderson. Lohmeyer, his wife, Judy, and other volunteers provide the evening meal each day for the workers.

Juliet Wagner, a member of the group, said, “It is a lot of hard work but it is fun and rewarding. I am thankful for the experience. It is my first mission trip. I have grown in friendship and faith.”

Interrupted while painting the front doors of the Alderson Community Center for the Arts and Humanities, where the group is living on the third floor, Russell Kudela, a second-year adult supervisor said, “I really enjoy giving my talents to people in need. I brought my two sons, 14 and 16.”

Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “We really appreciate the hard work of this group from Faith Lutheran in Troy, MI. It is a joy to see them work and help us do things we could not do otherwise. The Community Center, the Park, and some individual homes will be all the better for the work of these great folks.”

There will be more workgroups throughout the summer. Anyone who would like to apply for assistance can contact the Alderson Ministerial Association or pick up an application at the Alderson Thrift Store.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

2034 — Freshman high school students from Faith Lutheran Church in Troy, MI and their supervisors put a new roof on a dugout in the Alderson Municipal Park.

0398 — Juliet Wagner, a student from Faith Lutheran Church in Troy, MI, takes a break after helping finish the new roof on the dugout at the Alderson Municipal Park.

0410 — Russell Kudela paints the front door of the Alderson Community Center for the Arts and Humanities where the group from Faith Lutheran Church in Troy, MI spent the week.

