A Local Charity Receives Big Help

A local charity received major support from a national car retailer.

Brian’s Safehouse received a check today from both Subaru of America and Hometown Subaru.

A donation is given every year to a local charity thanks to Subaru’s “Share the Love Event.”

Officials from Subaru presented the check to Brian’s Safehouse because of the work this

local charity does fighting substance abuse.

Executive Director Leon Brush said they are so thankful for Subaru’s effort in fighting drug

addiction.

“We are so thankful for their participation in the community effort fighting drug addiction

and substance abuse for both men and women,” said Mr. Brush.

Hometown Automotive’s CFO said they chose Brian’s Safehouse because addiction is something that

hits home with so many people.

“Brian’s Safehouse has so graciously spent their time and resources on the addiction problem and

that is something that hits home with so many people especially in our area,” said Alex Williams.

Each Subaru retailer selected the Hometown charity to support.

